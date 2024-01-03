Sevendust's Morgan Rose to be guest drummer on ﻿Late Night with Seth Meyers

NBCUniversal

By Josh Johnson

Sevendust's Morgan Rose is the latest rock drummer to guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Rose will sit in with the NBC show's house 8G Band from January 8 to January 11.

"This is gonna be so FUN!!!" Rose writes in an Instagram post.

Late Night has long recruited drummers from the rock and metal world to guest with the 8G Band, including Tool's Danny Carey, Mastodon's Brann Dailor, The Black Keys' Patrick Carney and Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron.

Sevendust had a busy 2023 touring behind their latest album, Truth Killer. They'll return to the road alongside Static-X in February for the Machine Killer tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!