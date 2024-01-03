Sevendust's Morgan Rose to be guest drummer on ﻿Late Night with Seth Meyers

Sevendust's Morgan Rose is the latest rock drummer to guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Rose will sit in with the NBC show's house 8G Band from January 8 to January 11.

"This is gonna be so FUN!!!" Rose writes in an Instagram post.

Late Night has long recruited drummers from the rock and metal world to guest with the 8G Band, including Tool's Danny Carey, Mastodon's Brann Dailor, The Black Keys' Patrick Carney and Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron.

Sevendust had a busy 2023 touring behind their latest album, Truth Killer. They'll return to the road alongside Static-X in February for the Machine Killer tour.

