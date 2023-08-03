Sevendust's John Connolly misses beginning of tour due to COVID-19 exposure

Skillet And Sevendust In Concert With Pop Evil And Devour The Day - Tempe, AZ Ethan Miller/Getty Images (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sevendust's first two dates on their tour with Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH were without guitarist John Connolly, who missed the shows due to exposure to COVID-19.

"I had to do something this week that I have never had to do in my whole career," Connolly writes in an Instagram post published Wednesday, August 2. "I had to miss a Sevendust show."

He shares that he was exposed to the virus during a recent training session for the upcoming New York City Marathon.

"To prevent any possible exposure from myself to my bandmates ... our crew, Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH and their teams, local staff and attendees -- I made the decision to sit out the first 2 shows," Connolly says. "I was watching [Wednesday's] show via FaceTime and my Sevendust brothers sounded great."

Connolly appears ready to rejoin Sevendust for their next show, scheduled for Friday, August 4, in Charles Town, West Virginia.

"I feel fine and am now testing negative," he says. "I am all packed and ready to board my plane [Thursday] to meet up with everyone and I'll be back rocking with you all soon."

Sevendust just released a new album, Truth Killer, in July.

