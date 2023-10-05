Sevendust teases "crazy" production for Machine Killer tour: "I can't wait for everyone to see it"

Sevendust is hitting the road on the Machine Killer tour, co-headlined by Static-X, starting Friday, October 6, in Houston. The outing will be the Atlanta metallers' biggest show so far in support of their new album, Truth Killer.

"It's gonna be so crazy, the production on this tour," frontman Lajon Witherspoon tells ABC Audio. "I can't wait for everyone to see it ... I'm so excited about just being able to be out again, period."

The bill will also include Dope, with whom Sevendust last shared the road over 20 years ago.

"Me and [singer] Edsel [Dope] have been buddies ... ever since day one," Witherspoon shares. "Over this time, me and him have done a lot of work behind the scenes on projects that people don't even know about."

The Machine Killer tour will stretch into November and pick up again for a 2024 leg beginning in February. In between, Sevendust will play a run of shows in December, including a New Year's Eve concert in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 album, Seasons.

Sevendust previously toured three legs to celebrate the anniversary of 2001's Animosity, and Witherspoon is hoping to do more dedicated album shows in the future.

"Man, I'd like to do all of them, to be honest with you," Witherspoon says. "That's a really cool thing to be able to go out and do and say, 'You know what? You got the catalog to go out and do a whole album, and people are gonna stay and listen to it, and they wanna hear it.' That's really, really cool."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.