Sevendust & Static-X schedule third leg of Machine Killer tour

By Josh Johnson

Sevendust and Static-X have scheduled a third leg of their co-headlining Machine Killer tour.

The newly announced shows run from April 28 in Salt Lake City to May 18 in Minneapolis. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sevendust.com or Static-X.org.

The first leg of the Machine Killer tour launched in October. The second leg will kick off in February.

Sevendust released their latest album, Truth Killer, in July. A new Static-X record, Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, drops January 26 and features newly recorded instrumentals accompanying the final vocals and compositions of late frontman Wayne Static.

