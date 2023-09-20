Sevendust & Static-X add 2024 dates to joint ﻿﻿Machine Killer tour

Sevendust and Static-X have announced a 2024 leg of their co-headlining Machine Killer tour.

The newly added dates begin February 1 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and wrap up February 27 in Newport, Kentucky.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sevendust.com or Static-X.org.

The first leg of the Machine Killer tour runs from October 6 in Houston to November 1 in Los Angeles. Sevendust will be supporting their latest album, Truth Killer, which dropped in July. Static-X will release a new album called Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, featuring the final compositions and vocal recordings of late frontman Wayne Static, on November 3.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.