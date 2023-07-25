Sevendust shares new ﻿'Truth Killer'﻿ song, "Superficial Drug"

Napalm Records

By Josh Johnson

Sevendust has shared a new song called "Superficial Drug," a track off their upcoming album, Truth Killer.

"Superficial Drug" is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube. It's the fourth Truth Killer song to be released following the single "Everything" and the cuts "Fence" and "Holy Water."

Truth Killer arrives in full Friday, July 28. It's the 14th Sevendust album and the follow-up to 2020's Blood & Stone.

Sevendust will be touring in support of Truth Killer throughout the summer and fall, including dates with Static-X as well as Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

