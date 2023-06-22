Sevendust drops new ﻿'Truth Killer'﻿ song, "Holy Water"

Napalm Records

By Josh Johnson

Sevendust has shared another new song off the band's upcoming album, Truth Killer.

The latest track is called "Holy Water" and is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Truth Killer, the 14th Sevendust album and the follow-up to 2020's Blood & Stone, is due out July 28. It also includes the previously released songs "Everything" and "Fence."

Sevendust will hit the road in support of Truth Killer in August while on tour with Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH. They're also launching a co-headlining run with Static-X in October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!