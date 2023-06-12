Sevendust announces co-headlining tour with Static-X

Napalm Records

By Josh Johnson

Sevendust has announced a co-headlining tour with Static-X.

The outing, dubbed the Machine Killer tour, launches October 6 in Houston, Texas, and will wrap up November 1 in Los Angeles. Dope will also be on the bill, marking the first time all three bands have toured together since 1999.

"We can't wait to hit the road with our friends in Static-X and Dope," says Sevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon. "It has been 24 years since the last time we have shared a stage with those guys. We can't wait to do it again this fall and to bring together all of our family members together in one place."

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sevendust.com or Static-X.org.

Sevendust will release a new album called Truth Killer on July 28. Meanwhile, Static-X is prepping the upcoming record Project Regeneration: Vol 2, a second compilation of newly recorded songs featuring the last vocal recordings of late frontman Wayne Static, who died in 2014. Since reuniting in 2018, Static-X has been touring with a mysterious masked singer known only as Xer0.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

