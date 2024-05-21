Sevendust announces 21st anniversary ﻿'Seasons'﻿ tour

Sevendust is celebrating their album Seasons reaching drinking age.

The Atlanta metallers have announced a U.S. tour marking the 21st anniversary of the 2003 record. The outing runs from September 13 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, to October 8 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The bill also includes 10 Years, Return to Dust and Horizon Theory.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sevendust.com.

Seasons was the fourth Sevendust album and spawned the singles "Enemy," "Face to Face" and "Broken Down."

Sevendust's most recent album is 2023's Truth Killer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.