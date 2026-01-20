Sevendust announces new 'One' ﻿album + tour

Sevendust has announced a new album called One.

The 15th studio effort from the Atlanta metallers will be released on May 1. It's the follow-up to 2023's Truth Killer.

Along with the album news, Sevendust has announced a U.S. headlining tour, running from April 16 in Carterville, Illinois, to May 20 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The bill will also feature Atreyu, Fire From the Gods, and American Adrenalin.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sevendust.com.

Sevendust's upcoming live plans also include dates opening for Alter Bridge.

Here's the One track list:

"One"

"Unbreakable"

"Is This the Real You"

"Threshold"

"We Won"

"Construct"

"Bright Side"

"The Drop"

"Blood Price"

"Misdirection"

