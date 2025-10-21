Serving up Thanksgiving trends: How America eats, drinks and tackles last-minute prep, according to DoorDash data

Serving up Thanksgiving trends: How America eats, drinks and tackles last-minute prep, according to DoorDash data

Thanksgiving may be rooted in tradition, but DoorDash ordering data reveals just how modern, and surprising, people's holiday habits have become. From panic buys and forgotten essentials, ordering data from Thanksgiving 2024 shows how families really prep and celebrate the biggest food holiday of the year. Covering restaurants, grocery, alcohol and retail, this year's DoorDash report serves up the full spread.

Panic Before The Feast

The day before Thanksgiving might just be the most stressful 24 hours of the holiday. Kitchens are chaotic, fridges are overflowing, and every cook and host alike suddenly realizes they’ve forgotten something essential. DoorDash grocery and retail data confirms the frenzy — Thanksgiving Eve is officially the biggest grocery delivery day of the year. Orders soar nearly 90% higher than an average day, as households rush to stock up before the feast.

Infographic showing the top 10 most-ordered Thanksgiving items based on orders from grocery and retail stores nationwide on November 28 of 2024: 1. Meat or food thermometer 2. Peanut oil 3. Cake pans 4. Disposable tins 5. Toothpicks 6. Peelers 7. Graters 8. Canned fruit 9. Dried sage 10. Aluminum foil. (Stacker/Stacker)

DoorDash

Here’s what filled carts across the country on Thanksgiving Eve 2024, including the percent increase when compared to a typical day:

Prep Panic: Heat bags (2,400%), trays and platters (2,100%), graters (1,400%), peelers (1,400%), mixers/blenders (1,100%), rolling pins (820%), and measuring cups (720%) all took off, showing even the basic tools got overlooked.

Heat bags (2,400%), trays and platters (2,100%), graters (1,400%), peelers (1,400%), mixers/blenders (1,100%), rolling pins (820%), and measuring cups (720%) all took off, showing even the basic tools got overlooked. Seasoning Aisle Saves: Sage (1,900%), nutmeg (1,400%), and vanilla extract (790%) all surged, proving even the smallest spices can make or break the pie and the feast.

Sage (1,900%), nutmeg (1,400%), and vanilla extract (790%) all surged, proving even the smallest spices can make or break the pie and the feast. More Guests, More Stress: Dining furniture (1,700%) and outdoor chairs (510%) flew off shelves as hosts raced to seat their guests (and unexpected plus-ones).

Dining furniture (1,700%) and outdoor chairs (510%) flew off shelves as hosts raced to seat their guests (and unexpected plus-ones). Last-Minute Bird: Whole turkeys (820%) and turkey legs (930%) saw huge lifts suggesting some families truly left the main course to the very last minute.

Whole turkeys (820%) and turkey legs (930%) saw huge lifts suggesting some families truly left the main course to the very last minute. Backyard Burners: Peanut oil (1,300%) and charcoal (630%) significantly spiked, indicating that backyard turkey frying and smoking are hot alternatives to oven-roasting.

Peanut oil (1,300%) and charcoal (630%) significantly spiked, indicating that backyard turkey frying and smoking are hot alternatives to oven-roasting. Turkey Trot Prep: Sneakers (100%), hoodies (150%), hand warmers (70%), and winter hats (60%) all spiked as people laced up to make room for a morning warm-up run.

The Big Night Out: Bites, Booze, and Beyond

Between stuffing turkeys and juggling sides, no one wants to cook dinner the night before Thanksgiving. In 2024, Thanksgiving Eve saw nearly five million restaurant orders across the U.S. on DoorDash, making it the busiest Wednesday of the year for food delivery, as families opted for fast food favorites to fuel the prep.

The top items:

Cheeseburger Tacos Chicken sandwich Chicken wings Chicken nuggets French fries Burgers Chicken tenders Burritos Pizza

From Happy Hour to After Hours

The night before Thanksgiving, often dubbed the unofficial reunion night, is known for gatherings and get-togethers, and 2024 was no different. Alcohol orders on DoorDash were up 88% compared to an average Wednesday, showing that many Americans raised a glass while catching up with friends and family. And we uncovered exactly what’s fueling those pre-feast celebrations:

Most-Ordered Drinks: Of all alcohol ordered on DoorDash on Thanksgiving Eve, wine led the pack (20% increase), followed by beer (20%), vodka (10%), whiskey (10%) and canned cocktails (8%).

Of all alcohol ordered on DoorDash on Thanksgiving Eve, wine led the pack (20% increase), followed by beer (20%), vodka (10%), whiskey (10%) and canned cocktails (8%). Cuffing Season, Confirmed: Condom orders jumped over 30% higher than a typical Wednesday, proving hometown reunions weren't just happening at the bar.

And Then Came the Feast: Thanksgiving Day by the Plateful

Sometimes, no amount of prep can stop the inevitable day-of scramble on Thanksgiving. From burned pies to dry turkeys, the data shows Americans racing for forgotten essentials and last-minute saves when compared to a typical day to pull off a holiday miracle.

Biggest Order on Thanksgiving : Meat thermometers had the biggest spike (2,960% increase) on Thanksgiving, proof that countless cooks realized at the eleventh hour they had no clue how to check if the bird was done. Other last-minute essentials included can openers (470%) and kitchen knives (440%).

: Meat thermometers had the biggest spike (2,960% increase) on Thanksgiving, proof that countless cooks realized at the eleventh hour they had no clue how to check if the bird was done. Other last-minute essentials included can openers (470%) and kitchen knives (440%). Batter Up: Cake pans (1,200%) and measuring cups (560%) soared as forgotten bakeware sent bakers into a frenzy. And when homemade wasn't an option, bakery pies (510%) saved the day.

Cake pans (1,200%) and measuring cups (560%) soared as forgotten bakeware sent bakers into a frenzy. And when homemade wasn't an option, bakery pies (510%) saved the day. The Finishing Touch: Whipped cream (310%) and pie crusts (300%) shot up as families rushed to finish off their desserts before serving.

Whipped cream (310%) and pie crusts (300%) shot up as families rushed to finish off their desserts before serving. Sweet Side Dish: Marshmallows (370%), brown sugar (400%) and pecans (360%) also jumped as Americans leaned into the "sweet" in their sweet potato casseroles.

Marshmallows (370%), brown sugar (400%) and pecans (360%) also jumped as Americans leaned into the "sweet" in their sweet potato casseroles. Centerpiece Crisis: Gravy (630%) and gravy mixes (250%) spiked as cooks tried to rescue their dry birds.

Gravy (630%) and gravy mixes (250%) spiked as cooks tried to rescue their dry birds. Extra Guests and Extra Left? Disposable plates (210%), cups (290%), and cutlery (280%) flew off shelves as hosts realized they were short on supplies. Disposable containers (400%) and aluminum foil (720%) also jumped for the beloved leftovers.

Disposable plates (210%), cups (290%), and cutlery (280%) flew off shelves as hosts realized they were short on supplies. Disposable containers (400%) and aluminum foil (720%) also jumped for the beloved leftovers. Meat the Alternative: Ham (180%) made a surprise appearance as families turned to a backup main course when turkey didn't make the cut.

The Great Dessert Debate

There’s always room for dessert, especially on Thanksgiving. And the data helps to finally settle the age-old debate: Pumpkin pie is (and may always be) America’s No. 1 most ordered Thanksgiving dessert.

Infographic showing the top 10 most-ordered Thanksgiving desserts based on orders from grocery stores nationwide on November 27-28 of 2024. (Stacker/Stacker)

DoorDash

But what’s more interesting is what followed close behind. Cheesecake nearly stole the spotlight, with apple, chocolate and pecan pies rounding out the classics, but it wasn’t just about pies. Cakes made their way into the mix, topping off the top 10 most ordered desserts.

Pumpkin pie Cheesecake Apple pie Chocolate pie Pecan pie Chocolate cake Pound cake Cherry pie Sweet potato pie Key lime Pie

Top Dessert Regionally

When it comes to Thanksgiving dessert, there's no one-slice-fits-all. From classic pies to sweet cakes, here's the breakdown of what each state is really reaching for at the table.

A data map of the US indicating the most-ordered desert flavor in every state. (Stacker/Stacker)

DoorDash

Pumpkin Pride: Pumpkin pie was the top ordered dessert in 12 states, from Alaska and California to Minnesota, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Pumpkin pie was the top ordered dessert in 12 states, from Alaska and California to Minnesota, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Cheesecake States: Cheesecake stole the show as the creamy dessert favorite in eight states, including Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Cheesecake stole the show as the creamy dessert favorite in eight states, including Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas. Pound Cake Power: Pound cake's buttery slices were the dessert of choice in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia.

Pound cake's buttery slices were the dessert of choice in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Apple Aficionados: Apple pie stayed true to its roots, winning hearts across New England including Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire, and fittingly, the home of the Big Apple,New York state.

Apple pie stayed true to its roots, winning hearts across New England including Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire, and fittingly, the home of the Big Apple,New York state. Chocolate Lovers: Chocolate desserts were big winners, with chocolate pie dominating in states including Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Tennessee, while Illinois preferred chocolate cake.

Chocolate desserts were big winners, with chocolate pie dominating in states including Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Tennessee, while Illinois preferred chocolate cake. Nutty for Pecan: Pecan pie was the go-to pick in Louisiana and Oklahoma, proof that the South's signature dessert isn't going anywhere.

Pecan pie was the go-to pick in Louisiana and Oklahoma, proof that the South's signature dessert isn't going anywhere. Berry Fans: Cherry pie was a favorite in Arizona and Montana, adding a tart twist to the Thanksgiving lineup.

Cherry pie was a favorite in Arizona and Montana, adding a tart twist to the Thanksgiving lineup. Vanilla Victory: Vanilla cake had fans in North and South Carolina, proving that sometimes the simplest desserts can still be sweet.

Vanilla cake had fans in North and South Carolina, proving that sometimes the simplest desserts can still be sweet. Sweet Surprises: From ice cream cake in Rhode Island to carrot cake in Colorado to key lime pie in Alabama, some states clearly like to mix it up.

Sides Worth Seconds

While turkey is the star of the show, sides are the real reason we go back for seconds (and thirds). Based on the most-ordered side dishes nationwide during Thanksgiving, these are the top 10 crowd-pleasers that bring families together and spark friendly debates over which side truly deserves the top spot.

Infographic showing the top 10 most-ordered Thanksgiving side dishes based on orders from grocery stores nationwide on November 27-28 of 2024. (Stacker/Stacker)

DoorDash

Mashed potatoes Corn Gravy Sweet potato Cranberries Carrots Green beans Mac and cheese Stuffing Cornbread

The holiday may be national, but the side-dish loyalties are local. We uncovered which sides stood out across the country.

Data map of the US indicating the most-ordered Thanksgiving fixings in every state. (Stacker/Stacker)

DoorDash

Spud Nation: Mashed potatoes ruled in 10 states, including Idaho (naturally), Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and Pennsylvania, proving no Thanksgiving plate is complete without them.

Mashed potatoes ruled in 10 states, including Idaho (naturally), Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and Pennsylvania, proving no Thanksgiving plate is complete without them. The Other Potato: Sweet potatoes led in Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina, serving up a little Southern sweetness across the table.

Sweet potatoes led in Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina, serving up a little Southern sweetness across the table. Bean Scene: Green beans, usually casserole-style, took the top spot in seven states including Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, and Nebraska.

Green beans, usually casserole-style, took the top spot in seven states including Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, and Nebraska. Sauce Boss: Gravy poured its way to No. 1 in seven states, from Hawaii to Kentucky to Vermont, keeping Thanksgiving dishes anything but dry.

Gravy poured its way to No. 1 in seven states, from Hawaii to Kentucky to Vermont, keeping Thanksgiving dishes anything but dry. Corn Craze: Corn claimed the top spot in seven states including Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, proving simple sides still steal hearts.

Corn claimed the top spot in seven states including Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, proving simple sides still steal hearts. Southern Comfort: Cornbread was a favorite in Texas, South Carolina, and Louisiana, adding a little Southern comfort to every bite.

Cornbread was a favorite in Texas, South Carolina, and Louisiana, adding a little Southern comfort to every bite. Berry Lovers: Cranberries topped orders in six states, including New York, Arizona, and Utah, adding a pop of color to every spread.

Cranberries topped orders in six states, including New York, Arizona, and Utah, adding a pop of color to every spread. Carrot Crowd: Carrots were the go-to side in New Hampshire, Nevada and Rhode Island, bringing a sweet crunch to smaller state tables.

Carrots were the go-to side in New Hampshire, Nevada and Rhode Island, bringing a sweet crunch to smaller state tables. Unique Eats: Minnesota went for collard greens, New Jersey chose stuffing, and California and Maine gave squash the spotlight.

2025’s Side Dish to Watch

You heard it here first: Squash is having a moment. It’s the trend to watch as orders surged over 70% year over year during Thanksgiving week in 2024. Orders are trending up nearly 90% year to date in 2025 (according to data from Sept. 21, 2025), and is already stealing the spotlight in places like California and Maine where it’s the top most ordered Thanksgiving side dish. Whether roasted, mashed, or maple-drizzled, this veggie favorite is sure to claim a spot on Thanksgiving tables everywhere this year.

Serving Up Semantics

After crowning the top sides and desserts, we figured it was only right to settle the names of the dishes that spark the biggest debates. From stuffing versus dressing to yams versus sweet potatoes, DoorDash search data revealed where America really stands.

Stuffing versus Dressing: 81% of consumers searched "stuffing" during Thanksgiving week compared to just 19% for "dressing."

81% of consumers searched "stuffing" during Thanksgiving week compared to just 19% for "dressing." Yams versus Sweet Potato: Searches leaned 64% toward "sweet potato" and 36% toward "yams."

Global Holiday Spread

In a country as diverse as the U.S., every Thanksgiving table is quite unique. The findings show families mixing global favorites with seasonal staples, with these restaurant dishes seeing the biggest Thanksgiving Day spikes compared to a typical November day — proof that America’s holiday appetite is just as diverse as the people celebrating it.

Pork ribs Custard pie Empanadas Lahmacun Enchiladas Manakish Muffuletta Cheese pizza Burritos Peking duck

This story was produced by DoorDash and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.