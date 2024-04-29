Serj Tankian previews new song "A.F. Day" off upcoming '﻿Foundations' solo EP

Gibson Records

By Josh Johnson

Serj Tankian is readying more new solo music.

The System of a Down frontman will premiere a song called "A.F. Day" on May 17. It'll appear on an upcoming EP titled Foundations.

"A.F. Day" is available to presave now, and you can hear a clip via Tankian's Facebook.

Foundations follows Tankian's 2022 solo EP, Perplex Cities.

System of a Down, meanwhile, just performed at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, marking their first live show in nearly a year. The only other date on their 2024 schedule is a co-headlining concert with Deftones in San Francisco in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

