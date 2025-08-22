Serj Tankian releases new song 'Electric Dreams' off upcoming 'Covers, Collaborations & Collages' ﻿compilation

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has released a new solo song called "Electric Dreams."

The track will appear on an upcoming compilation called Covers, Collaborations & Collages, due out Oct. 24. As Tankian explains, the set consists of "pre-existing archival recordings, some of them from way back."

"I wanted to put out a record of collaborations I haven't released before, along with covers, which I haven't done," Tankian shares. "The rest, the collages, are parts that fit the puzzle in the same tone, the same vibe."

"Electric Dreams" is out now via digital outlets. Tankian will put out one song from Covers, Collaborations & Collages each week leading up to its official release.

Covers, Collaborations & Collages follows Tankian's 2024 solo EP, Foundations.

System of a Down, meanwhile, will launch a run of stadium concerts starting Aug. 27 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

