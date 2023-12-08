Sepultura announces farewell tour

The long-running Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura is calling it a day.

The group has announced a farewell tour, noting, "Sepultura has reached the end of the road and has chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death."

"Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe," they add. "It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time."

The trek will kick off in Brazil in March, followed by shows in Latin America and Europe. No U.S. dates have been announced.

The influential Sepultura, which Dave Grohl has called one of his favorite metal bands, was formed in 1984 by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, though neither is still in the group. Frontman Max left in 1996, while drummer Igor followed 10 years later in 2006.

Sepultura currently features guitarist Andreas Kisser and bassist Paulo Jr., both of whom started with the group in the '80s, along with vocalist Derrick Green, who replaced Max in 1997, and drummer Eloy Casagrande, who joined in 2011.

The Cavalera brothers, meanwhile, reunited in 2007 to form the band Cavalera Conspiracy.

