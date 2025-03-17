Semisonic condemns use of 'Closing Time' in White House Border Patrol post

Semisonic did not approve of the White House X account using their song "Closing Time" in a video promoting the deportation of immigrants by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP.

The post, which went up Monday, shows a person handcuffed and in the custody of Border Patrol while being led onto a plane as the 1998 single plays in the background.

The post quotes the "Closing Time" lyric "You don't have to go home but you can't stay here" in the caption and tags the CBP account.

Semisonic says in a statement to Rolling Stone, "We did not authorize or condone the White House's use of our song in any way."

"And no, they didn't ask," the band adds. "The song is about joy and possibilities and hope, and they have missed the point entirely."

Artists who've previously opposed the use of their music by President Donald Trump and members of his administration and campaign include Foo Fighters, The White Stripes, Neil Young, Beyoncé and the estate of Tom Petty.

