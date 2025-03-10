Seether announces spring tour supporting '﻿The Surface Seems So Far﻿' album

Fantasy Records
By Josh Johnson

Seether has announced a spring tour in support of their latest album, 2024's The Surface Seems So Far.

The headlining outing launches May 3 in Phoenix, and wraps up May 31 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Depending on the date, openers include Mammoth WVH, P.O.D. and Nonpoint.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Seether.com.

The Surface Seems So Far features the single "Judas Mind," which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!