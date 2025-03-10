Seether announces spring tour supporting '﻿The Surface Seems So Far﻿' album

Seether has announced a spring tour in support of their latest album, 2024's The Surface Seems So Far.

The headlining outing launches May 3 in Phoenix, and wraps up May 31 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Depending on the date, openers include Mammoth WVH, P.O.D. and Nonpoint.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Seether.com.

The Surface Seems So Far features the single "Judas Mind," which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

