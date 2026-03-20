Seether announces ﻿'Beneath the Surface'﻿ EP

Seether has announced a new EP called Beneath the Surface.

The four-track set is due out April 17 and follows the "Fake It" group's 2024 album, The Surface Seems So Far. It includes two new songs, "Into the Ground" and "Proud Daddy," as well as live recordings of the Surface Seems So Far singles "Judas Mind" and "Lost All Control."

"Into the Ground" is out now.

"The new EP expands on The Surface Seems So Far, pushing further into the band's balance of weight, tension, and melody," reads the "Into the Ground" YouTube description. "This release acts as both a companion and a closing chapter to the last album cycle. It leans into the heavier edges while keeping the emotional core intact."

Seether will launch a U.S. tour with Staind in September.

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