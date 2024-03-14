See Twenty One Pilots get "back to red" in behind-the-scenes footage of "Overcompensate" video

Fueled By Ramen

By Andrea Dresdale

A few weeks ago, Twenty One Pilots dropped the video for "Overcompensate," the first single from their upcoming album, Clancy. Now you can watch behind-the-scenes footage of the duo making the video, with commentary from Tyler Joseph.

On the set in a theater in Columbus, Ohio, Joseph says, "It's pretty amazing that we're still doing this. I was just telling Josh [Dunn], it's a pretty awesome job that we have."

"We're excited get back into it after taking a little bit of a break, but even more excited to get into the color red again," he adds. "Because that was the goal this whole time with the story, was the thing we were afraid of -- learning how to utilize and try to win. That's kinda what the story's all about."

Joseph is referring to the fact that the new album's narrative features a return to Trench, the setting and title of the duo's 2018 album.

Clancy drops May 17, on the ninth anniversary of Twenty One Pilots' 2015 breakout album, Blurryface.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!