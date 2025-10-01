See Chris Daughtry experience 'full-circle moment' on tour with Seether

Chris Daughtry of Daughtry performs at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Nearly 20 years ago, Chris Daughtry rocked the Seether song "Broken" on national television when he was a contestant on American Idol. Now his namesake band, Daughtry, is set to share the same stage with Seether as the two groups launch a co-headlining tour Wednesday in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

"I grew up listening to Seether, I covered them on Idol," Chris tells ABC Audio. "So this is a cool full-circle moment."

Daughtry will be supporting their new EP, Shock to the System (Part 2), on the tour, and Chris says the set will be full of the fresh material.

﻿"I'm always of the mind to play the newer stuff at the cost of pissing off anybody that came to hear something else," Chris laughs. "I'm so excited about the new music, I wanna be able to share that."

"Obviously, we'll have to pepper in some of the older songs, as well," he adds. "We're really excited about this set we've got planned."

Shock to the System (Part 2) follows 2024's Shock to the System (Part 1), and Chris frames Part 2 as the B-sides to the singles of Part 1. That approach helped Chris feel freer in pursuing different sonic directions in Part 2.

"I think this second half kind of infuses a lot more of my grunge influences," Chris says.

Chris also found himself getting even more personal in the lyrics on Part 2, specifically on the closing song, "Antidote."

"I just felt like ['Antidote'] was so important, but it didn't feel like it could go anywhere else on the record, it had to be the end," Chris says. "I just wanted people to be able to sit with it and feel whatever they're feeling without jumping into something that changes the mood or the energy."

