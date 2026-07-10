'Scream' with Skillet on new single

Skillet has premiered a new single called "Scream."

"I don't think I'm the only one who's noticing the volatility of the world and how social media is a cesspool where people are constantly yelling at each other," frontman John Cooper says of the track. "It's not helping anyone's mental health. In this landscape, it's easy to feel like nothing matters. 'Scream' is about wanting your life to matter when the world feels chaotic and overwhelming."

The "Scream" video is now streaming on YouTube.

"Scream" follows Skillet's 2024 album, Revolution.

Skillet will launch a U.S. tour in September in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band's 2006 album, Comatose.

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