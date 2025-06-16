Scott Weiland's son releases cover of Velvet Revolver's 'Slither'

Scott Weiland's son, Noah Weiland, has released a cover of the song "Slither," which his late father recorded with the band Velvet Revolver.

"I heard [my friend] start playing the riff to 'Slither' just messing around," Noah tells Rolling Stone. "I was like, 'Ya know, I wonder if we actually tried making a video to that, would people go nuts over it? So within a few minutes of pulling up the lyrics and trying, we got a pretty good take!"

The cover is accompanied by a video with AI-generated images of Scott, as well as his Velvet Revolver bandmates Slash and Duff McKagan. You can watch that on YouTube.

Velvet Revolver recorded two albums, 2004's Contraband and 2007's Libertad, before Scott left the group in 2008. The band reunited for a one-off performance in 2012. Scott died in 2015.

As for whether Velvet Revolver could reform with Noah singing in place of his dad, the younger Weiland tells Rolling Stone he doesn't think that will happen.

"In a perfect world I think we would all want a Velvet Revolver reunion tour," Noah says. "Although most of these guys act like I don't exist. I'm always open to opportunities though."

Noah previously released a cover of Stone Temple Pilots' "Sex Type Thing." He's also working on original music for a new EP called Crashout Junkie.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.