Scott Stapp premieres video for solo song "If These Walls Could Talk," featuring Dorothy

Scott Stapp has premiered the video for "If These Walls Could Talk," a track off his new solo album, Higher Power.

The clip features the Creed frontman and "Rest in Peace" rocker Dorothy, who also provides guest vocals on the track, bringing light to an otherwise dark and empty warehouse with their passionate performances.

In a statement, Stapp calls "If These Walls Could Talk" the "turning point" of Higher Power, "when you acknowledge how far you've come while recommitting to moving forward."

"[Dorothy's] performance is such a soulful contribution to the song that I'm grateful I didn't do this one alone," Stapp says.

You can watch the "If These Walls Could Talk" video streaming on YouTube.

Higher Power is out now. Its title track is currently in the top 15 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

