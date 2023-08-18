Scott Stapp releases new solo single, "Higher Power"

Scott Stapp has premiered a new solo song called "Higher Power."

"Life's mysteries can be unraveled by listening to one's inner voice," the Creed frontman says. "For me, that means leaning on my faith in God and listening to His voice to guide me through the struggles and darkness. For others, whether it's through art, nature, science, family, or a combination of all, tapping into a higher power is an individualized process that requires an open mind and a willingness to flow with a force that's greater than the individual."

You can listen to "Higher Power" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Higher Power" follows Stapp's 2019 solo album, The Space Between the Shadows. A new record is in the works.

Stapp is also gearing up for Creed's 2024 reunion on the Summer of '99 concert cruise, which will mark the band's first live performance together since 2012.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.