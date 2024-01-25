Scott Stapp drops new 'Higher Power' single, “Deadman’s Trigger”

Scott Stapp has dropped another single from his upcoming solo album, Higher Power, which drops March 15.

The Creed frontman has just released "Deadman's Trigger," which is described as a "charged-up banger" and one of the record's "hardest-hitting tracks."

You can listen to "Deadman's Trigger" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Higher Power is Stapp's fourth solo album and the first since his 2019 release, The Space Between the Shadows. He is set to hit the road in support of the record with his solo tour, kicking off March 10 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and ending March 22 in Clear Lake, Iowa. A full list of dates can be found at scottstapp.com.

Stapp's 2024 plans also include a reunion tour with Creed, which kicks off July 17 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The tour will mark the band's first live shows in over 10 years. A complete list of dates can be found at creed.com.

