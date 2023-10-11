Scott Stapp details new solo album, ﻿'Higher Power'

Scott Stapp has announced a new solo album called Higher Power.

The Creed frontman's fourth effort on his own — and his first since 2019's The Space Between the Shadows — will be released March 15, 2024. It shares its title with the previously released single "Higher Power," which dropped in August.

You can also listen to the newly released Higher Power cut "What I Deserve," one of several songs on the album featuring Greek guitar virtuoso Yiannis Papadopoulos, now via digital outlets. "Rest in Peace" rocker Dorothy will also guest on the record.

Higher Power will arrive just ahead of Creed's reunion at the Summer of '99 concert cruise, which sets sail in April and marks the "Higher" outfit's first live performances in over 10 years.

Meanwhile, Creed's music has been helping the Texas Rangers get "higher" in the MLB playoffs. After pitcher Andrew Heaney shared that the baseball team had been playing Creed songs before games, fans were heard singing "Higher" during the Rangers' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, October 10.

The Rangers won the game 7-1, earning them a sweep over the Orioles. They now advance to the American League Championship Series, one round from the World Series.

Here's the Higher Power track list:

"Higher Power"

"Deadman's Trigger"

"When Love Is Not Enough"

"What I Deserve" feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos

"If These Walls Could Talk" feat. Dorothy

"Black Butterfly"

"Quicksand" feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos

"You're Not Alone"

"Dancing in the Rain" feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos

"Weight of the World"

