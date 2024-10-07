Scott Stapp debuting "If These Walls Could Talk" duet live at Grand Ole Opry performance

Scott Stapp will perform the live debut of his duet "If These Walls Could Talk," which features Dorothy, during his upcoming performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

The show takes place Oct. 23 and marks the Creed frontman's first performance at the famed Music City venue.

"I am humbled by this invitation and grateful for the Opry's tradition of including outliers like me," Stapp says. "The Nashville songwriting community has been an incredible source of inspiration and support through a life-changing era for me, so it is a distinct honor to step into the circle for the first time."

"If These Walls Could Talk" appears on Stapp's new solo album, Higher Power. The record, which dropped in March, also includes the singles "Higher Power" and "Black Butterfly."

Stapp has also been busy on Creed's reunion tour, which resumes in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.