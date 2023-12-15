Say it is so: Weezer to mark 30th anniversary of '﻿Blue Album'﻿ with tour and reissue

Weezer will be celebrating the upcoming 30th anniversary of their 1994 debut album in a big way.

During an interview with Collider, frontman Rivers Cuomo shares, "We are going to give it its due respect and come out with a really amazing deluxe package with a bunch of additional material, and of course, we've gotta do some kind of epic tour."

"I think the public tour dates cut off in June and then there's this very suspicious blank space in our calendar for months after that," he adds. "So I'd keep your eye on that."

Technically self-titled, Weezer's debut became known as the Blue Album due to its cover artwork, which would launch a tradition of self-titled, color-themed records. It's been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA and spawned the Weezer classics "Buddy Holly," "Say It Ain't So," "My Name Is Jonas" and "Undone -- The Sweater Song."

Weezer's most recent release is their 2022 SZNZ EP series.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.