Say it is so: Weezer shares new music teaser

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during 2025 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Fly the W once more: Weezer is teasing new music.

Rivers Cuomo and company have shared a video on Instagram showing four different symbols drawn on a piece of paper. The clip begins with the famous "Buddy Holly" guitar lick before transitioning into what sounds like a new song in which Cuomo sings, "Shine again."

You may recall a Weezer post published in February that promised, "Weezer will shine again soon."

The video ends with Thursday's date, March 26, appearing on the screen. In its caption, Weezer simply writes, "JOIN US!" along with a link to the band's website.

Weezer last put out an album in 2021, when they released two records: OK Human and Van Weezer. They also put out four EPs in 2022 as part of their SZNZ project.

While we wait for possibly new Weezer, a past Weezer song is currently having a resurgence. "Go Away," which originally appeared on the 2015 album Everything Will Be Alright in the End, has entered the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart amid going viral on TikTok.

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