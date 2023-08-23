Saving Abel premieres video for "Fire" single

Skiddco Music

By Josh Johnson

Saving Abel has premiered the video for their latest single, "Fire."

The clip finds frontman Jared Weeks, who returned to Saving Abel in 2021, trying to talk to and impart wisdom on a younger version of himself. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

"Fire" is one of two new Saving Abel songs that dropped this year, along with "Baptize Me." The tracks mark the first fresh material with Weeks back in the band since his departure in 2013.

Saving Abel is launching a U.S. headlining tour in October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

