Sammy Hagar announces 2024 The Best Of All Worlds Tour

Here's a tour Van Halen fans won't want to miss. Sammy Hagar is set to front The Best of All Worlds Tour, where he'll be joined by Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Joe Satriani.

Coming on the heels of the recent box set The Collection II, which highlighted the Hagar-era Van Halen albums, the 28-date tour will have the group playing Van Halen classics along with tunes from Hagar's other bands The Circle and Chickenfoot.

“It’s crazy to think that it’ll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the 04’ Best of Both Worlds Tour,” Hagar shares. “With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We’re going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set off something in Mikey and I.”

He adds, “The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it's time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can."

The tour, featuring special guest Loverboy, kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wraps August 31 in St. Louis, Missouri.

A ticket presale kicks off Wednesday, November 15, at 10 a.m., with the general onsale happening Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

