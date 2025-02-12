Saliva shares video for Kevin Martin collaboration 'Horizon' featuring footage of late Wayne Swinny

Saliva has shared a new video for their song "Horizon," which features guest vocals from Candlebox frontman Kevin Martin.

The clip features never-before-seen footage of late guitarist Wayne Swinny working on the song in the studio.

"'Horizon' holds the deepest meaning for me on this record," says frontman Bobby Amaru. "Working with Wayne during the writing process was nothing short of surreal. He improvised most of the solos and layers in just one take, bringing an incredible sense of emotion and depth to the song."

"The lyrics speak to change, hope, and offering guidance even in the toughest times, a reminder of belonging, no matter how lost or alone someone may feel," Amaru continues. "After Wayne's passing, this song took on an even more profound significance for me."

You can watch the "Horizon" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Horizon" originally appeared on Saliva's 2023 album, Revelation, which featured Swinny's final recordings. The version with Martin is included on the Revelation: Retold deluxe album, which dropped in January.

