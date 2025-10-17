Saliva releases new song 'Too Broke to Fix' with ex-Hinder frontman Austin John Winkler

"Too Broke to Fix" single artwork. (Judge and Jury Records)
By Josh Johnson

Saliva has released a new song called "Too Broke to Fix" featuring former Hinder frontman Austin John Winkler.

"'Too Broke To Fix' was a song I knew I'd be into right away, just based on the title alone," Winkler says. "I've felt that way many times in my life. When [Saliva vocalist] Bobby [Amaru] sent it to me and I listened to the opening guitar riff, I was in 100%! It was amazing collaborating on it with him and I think our voices really capture the rawness of the message in the song and we delivered a fire track for the world to get down to! I can't wait to play it live!"

You can watch the "Too Broke to Fix" video streaming on YouTube.

Saliva released their latest album, Revelation, in 2023, which marked their final record to feature late guitarist Wayne Swinny.

Winkler, meanwhile, has launched a new solo project called the Founder.

