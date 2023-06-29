Saliva & Drowning Pool announce US tour

By Josh Johnson

Saliva and Drowning Pool have announced a joint U.S. tour.

The "Click Click Boom" outfit and the "Bodies" rockers will hit the road together starting September 10 in Norfolk, Virginia. The trek, which also features Adelitas Way on the bill, wraps up October 22 in Jefferson, Louisiana.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SalivaOfficial.com or DrowningPool.live.

In March, founding Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny died after being hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage. The band plans to continue touring and to release a new album in Swinny's honor.

Drowning Pool, meanwhile, recently welcomed back former singer Ryan McCombs, who'd previously left the band in 2011.

