Saliva announces US headlining dates

Saliva In Concert - Detroit, Michigan Bobby Amaru of Saliva performs at St. Andrew's Hall on June 15, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Saliva has announced a run of U.S. headlining dates.

The trek begins Aug. 31 in Tower, Minnesota, and concludes Oct. 16 in Austin, Texas. The bill will also include support from former Hinder frontman Austin John Winkler's new project, the Founder, plus the bands Earshot and LYLVC.

"I dig touring with artists who are hungry and all about the music," says Saliva vocalist Bobby Amaru. "No egos, just a shared love for the grind and the show. This fall, it's all about raw energy and rock 'n' roll."

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Saliva.com.

The most recent Saliva album is 2023's Revelation, which was dedicated to late guitarist Wayne Swinny. A deluxe edition, dubbed Revelation: Retold, dropped in January.

