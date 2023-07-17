Saliva announces new album ﻿'Revelation﻿' paying tribute to late guitarist Wayne Swinny

Saliva has announced a new album paying tribute to late guitarist Wayne Swinny.

The record is called Revelation, and it arrives September 8. It was recorded prior to Swinny's death in March 2023 and is being released with his family's blessing.

"After careful consideration, and with the support of [Swinny's] family, we have made the decision to pay tribute to his legacy the best way we know how, through our music," Saliva previously said. "We intend to move forward with the release of our album so everyone can hear the new songs that Wayne put his heart and soul into."

Revelation includes the previously released single "High on Me" as well as a track called "Horizon," which is set to feature founding Saliva frontman Josey Scott singing alongside the band's current vocalist, Bobby Amaru.

Swinny passed away at age 59 after being hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage. He was the sole original Saliva member still in the band.

Here's the Revelation track list:

"Come Back Stronger"

"Die Before You Fly"

"Crows"

"High on Me"

"How to Be Human"

"Fractures"

"Warzone"

"How to Live"

"I Belong"

"Friend in a Bottle"

"Toxic"

"Horizon"

