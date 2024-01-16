Saint Asonia rocks with Skillet's John Cooper in new "Wolf" video

Saint Asonia has premiered a new live video for their song "Wolf," featuring guest vocals from Skillet frontman John Cooper.

The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, was recorded during a show on the fall Rock Resurrection tour, which featured Saint Asonia and Skillet, as well as Theory of a Deadman.

"It was a really special night," says Saint Asonia's Adam Gontier. "We had John Cooper get up and perform 'Wolf' with us for the shoot, which we hadn't done on the tour up to that point. And let me tell you, John is a pro. He brought such a high level of intensity to the stage that night. We all just fed off each other's energy, and you can definitely see and feel that in this video."

"Wolf" appears on Saint Asonia's 2022 album, Introvert/Extrovert. Saint Asonia released a version with Cooper in November.

Saint Asonia will launch a tour with Black Stone Cherry in February.

