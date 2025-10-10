Saint Asonia pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with 'Paranoid' cover

Saint Asonia has released a cover of the Black Sabbath song "Paranoid" in tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

The band, which features Three Days Grace frontman Adam Gontier and Staind guitarist Mike Mushok, originally recorded their version of "Paranoid" for the 2022 EP Extrovert.

"It didn't end up on the EP, and when we recently lost Ozzy, we all talked, and decided now was the time to put it out there," Saint Asonia says. "It's just our own little tribute to the band and the man who changed the landscape of heavy music forever, and opened the door for bands like us. We love you Oz."

Ozzy died on July 22 at age 76.

Saint Asonia has been on break since Gontier rejoined Three Days Grace in 2024 following an 11-year absence from the "Just Like You" rockers. The revamped 3DG lineup, which features Gontier singing alongside longtime vocalist Matt Walst, is currently on tour in support of their new album, Alienation.

