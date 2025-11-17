Rust in ... space? Dave Mustaine wants to play the moon for Megadeth's final show

Dave Mustaine from Megadeth performs on stage at the Tons of Rock festival on June 28, 2025 in Oslo, Norway. (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

When Megadeth announced a farewell tour, that apparently meant saying farewell to Earth. Well, for at least one show.

Frontman Dave Mustaine tells Metal Hammer about his interstellar idea for Megadeth's last-ever concert.

"I hope we'll be playing up in space," Mustaine says. "I think that will be a really fitting climax."

"And I'm not talking about on the side of a vomit comet," he adds. "A gig on the Moon, a full moon landing, that would be cool."

Mustaine notes that celebrities including Katy Perry and William Shatner have gone up into space and asks, "Well, if them, why not me?"

"I think people are going to be travelling to space a lot sooner than you think," Mustaine says.

So far, all of the announced dates on Megadeth's farewell tour are confined to Earth, including a 2026 U.S. run with Iron Maiden. However, Mustaine did say that the tour would last for "three to five years," so who knows?

Along with a final tour, Megadeth is releasing a final self-titled album, due out Jan. 23.

