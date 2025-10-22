Rush announces second shows in newly added cities on Fifty Something comeback tour

Rush has announced second shows in the newly added cities to the band's 2026 Fifty Something comeback tour.

The itinerary now includes extra dates for stops in Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, Denver, Seattle and Washington, D.C. The first shows in those cities were announced on Monday.

Registration is open now through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET for access to a Rush artist presale, which begins Oct. 27 at noon local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 31 at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Rush.com.

Rush's initial tour announcement, made on Oct. 6, consisted of multiple shows in seven cities. The full tour kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles and wraps Dec. 17 in Vancouver.

The Fifty Something tour will be the first time Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have toured as Rush since the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020. Playing drums on the tour will be Anika Nilles, who previously worked with the late Jeff Beck.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.