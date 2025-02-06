Royal Mail celebrating AC/DC’s 50th anniversary with new stamp collection

Jim Dyson/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

The Royal Mail is helping AC/DC celebrate their 50th anniversary with a new set of commemorative stamps.

The set of eight stamps features various photos of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers performing live, with the stamp sheet also featuring labels that track the evolution of their iconic logo.

There are also various stamp packages available for purchase, including a Presentation Pack that features four additional stamps highlighting AC/DC album covers for High Voltage, Highway to Hell, Back in Black and AC/DC.

There's also a limited-edition Prestige Stamp Book, which includes a 24-page book written by music journalist Jason Draper, with rare photos, 12 stamps and more, all housed in a sleek black case.

All stamp packages are available for preorder now and will ship Feb. 18.

