Royal Blood's Mike Kerr announces first signature bass with Fender

Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr has announced his first signature bass with Fender.

The Limited Edition Mike Kerr Jaguar Bass was created to, as Fender puts it, "replicate Mike's aggressive, anthemic riffs and searing lead lines."

"When I play bass and write riffs, I'm looking to feel childish excitement, and I get that feeling from this bass," Kerr shares.

Ironically for a Jaguar, the bass features Royal Blood's tiger logo on the neck plate.

The Limited Edition Mike Kerr Jaguar Bass will set you back $1,599.99. For more info, visit Fender.com.

Meanwhile, Royal Blood is set to release a new album, Back to the Water Below, on September 1. They'll launch a U.S. headlining tour September 18 in Detroit.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

