Royal Blood's Mike Kerr announces first signature bass with Fender

Courtesy of Fender

By Josh Johnson

Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr has announced his first signature bass with Fender.

The Limited Edition Mike Kerr Jaguar Bass was created to, as Fender puts it, "replicate Mike's aggressive, anthemic riffs and searing lead lines."

"When I play bass and write riffs, I'm looking to feel childish excitement, and I get that feeling from this bass," Kerr shares.

Ironically for a Jaguar, the bass features Royal Blood's tiger logo on the neck plate.

The Limited Edition Mike Kerr Jaguar Bass will set you back $1,599.99. For more info, visit Fender.com.

Meanwhile, Royal Blood is set to release a new album, Back to the Water Below, on September 1. They'll launch a U.S. headlining tour September 18 in Detroit.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!