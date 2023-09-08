Royal Blood's '﻿Back to the Water' Below﻿ debuts at #1 in UK

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Royal Blood's Back to the Water Below is #1 across the pond.

The English duo's latest album has debuted atop the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, giving Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher their fourth straight #1 record in their home country.

"To everyone that’s gone out and bought this record, streamed this record -- whatever you've done to go and listen to it -- thank you so much," Royal Blood tells Official Charts. "This is f****** incredible. We love you, thank you!"

Back to the Water Below, the fourth Royal Blood album, was released September 1. It includes the single "Pull Me Through."

Royal Blood will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Back to the Water Below September 18 in Detroit.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!