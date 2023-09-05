Royal Blood performing during BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Month

Royal Blood is set to perform on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge Month, running October 2-26.

The annual series features artists playing an original song and a cover. Past Royal Blood Live Lounge appearances have seen Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher put their spin on The Knack's "My Sharona" and The Police's "Roxanne."

You can watch Royal Blood's 2023 Live Lounge Month set on October 11. Other artists on this year's lineup include Yungblud, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Usher.

Royal Blood released their new album, Back to the Water Below, last Friday, September 1. It's currently on track to debut at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, which would give the duo their fourth straight #1 record in their home country.

