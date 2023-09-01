Royal Blood premieres video for ﻿'Back to the Water Below'﻿ track "Shiner in the Dark"

Royal Blood has premiered the video for "Shiner in the Dark," a track off the band's new album, Back to the Water Below.

The clip stars two kids, who look an awful lot like young versions of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher, practicing martial arts moves in a garage. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

Back to the Water Below, the fourth Royal Blood album, is out now. It also includes the single "Pull Me Through."

Royal Blood will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Back to the Water Below September 18 in Detroit.

