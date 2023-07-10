Royal Blood teases new ﻿'Back to the Water Below'﻿ song, "Pull Me Through"

Royal Blood is prepping another new song off the band's upcoming album, Back to the Water Below.

The track is called "Pull Me Through" and will premiere Thursday, July 13. You can hear a clip of the tune now via Royal Blood's Instagram, which finds frontman Mike Kerr jamming on the piano in between the heavier riffs for which he and drummer Ben Thatcher are known.

"Pull Me Through" will be the second cut to be released from Back to the Water Below, following lead single "Mountains at Midnight." The album will arrive in full on September 8.

Back to the Water Below is the fourth Royal Blood album and the follow-up to 2021's Typhoons.

Royal Blood will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Back to the Water Below in September.

