The Rolling Stones to drop 'Hackney Diamonds' on October 20

The Rolling Stones have officially launched a new era. During a press conference in London Wednesday, September 6, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced they'll release their new studio album Hackney Diamonds on October 20.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about the record and revealed that their late drummer, Charlie Watts, appears on two songs, which were recorded in 2019. They also confirmed that original Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman appears on the record, as does special guest Lady Gaga.

“I don’t want to be big headed, but we wouldn’t have put this album out if we didn’t really like it,” Jagger shared. “I mean we didn’t want to make just any record and put it out,” adding, “before we went in, we said we’ll go and make a record that we really love ourselves."

The first single from the record, "Angry," is out now, with a video featuring Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

The album, produced by Andrew Watt, who also produced albums by Eddie Vedder, Iggy Pop and Ozzy Osbourne, is available for preorder now.

Hackney Diamonds will be The Rolling Stones' first album of original songs since 2005's A Bigger Bang. The last album they released was 2016's Blue and Lonesome, which was an album of blues covers.

