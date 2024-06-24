Rollin' Out Loud: Ed Sheeran joins Limp Bizkit for The Who cover at Pinkpop festival

By Josh Johnson

Ed Sheeran has been living out his late '90s/early 2000s rock dreams.

After jamming with The Offspring at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in May, the "Castle on the Hill" star showed up during Limp Bizkit's set at the Pinkpop festival in The Netherlands on Sunday. Sheeran joined Fred Durst and company for a rendition of The Who's "Behind Blue Eyes," which Limp Bizkit covered on their 2003 album, Results May Vary.

Durst shared a photo of the live collaboration and a backstage selfie with Sheeran on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Fred Sheeran doing the Blue Eyes thing."

Limp Bizkit will launch their U.S. Loserville tour in July.

