Roger Waters releases reimagined “Time” from 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux'

Roger Waters is giving fans another taste of his upcoming reimagining of Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon, which he's calling The Dark Side of the Moon Redux.

The rocker just released his new take on the album's fourth track, "Time." It is the second song he's released from Redux following his new version of "Money."

When he initially announced the album, Waters said he wanted to redo Dark Side to help celebrate the album's 50th anniversary this year, noting it "deserves a reimagining." He added, "I hope that we can gain more from it than we did back in 1973 when it first came out, 'cause it's been part of all of our lives for 50 years, and yet we are still not yet breathing in the air."

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, dropping October 6, is available for preorder now. It features reworkings of all the tracks on the original album. A double LP edition of the release will include a 13-minute bonus track, "Original Composition," which was inspired by the rerecording.

Waters will celebrate the album's release by performing his new take on Dark Side live at The London Palladium on October 8 and 9.

