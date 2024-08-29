Rockers on the big screen: See Scott Stapp & James Hetfield in upcoming film roles

Movie theaters will be rocking over the next couple weeks thanks to roles by Scott Stapp and James Hetfield.

The Creed frontman is playing legendary singer Frank Sinatra in the film Reagan, a biopic about former President Ronald Regan. Billboard has the first photo of Stapp as Sinatra, featuring him standing at a microphone while wearing a tuxedo.

Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid in the title role, premieres Friday. Upon news of his casting back in 2020, Stapp said, "Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint. He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production."

While Stapp will be playing Sinatra in Reagan, his Creed bandmate Mark Tremonti released an album of Sinatra covers in 2022.

Hetfield, meanwhile, has a role in the upcoming Western thriller The Thicket. In a clip of his performance, which also premiered via Billboard, the Metallica frontman's character cautions an associate who refuses to pay a bounty hunter, played by Peter Dinklage. As you might've guessed, the situation quickly turns bloody.

The Thicket, also starring Juliette Lewis, debuts in theaters Sept. 6.

Hetfield made his dramatic acting debut in 2019's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which was the movie starring Zac Efron as infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. The "Enter Sandman" rocker played the police officer who first arrested Bundy.

