Rock for Ronnie concert raises $125K for cancer research

Ronnie James Dio performs on stage at Rod Laver Arena on August 10, 2007 in Melbourne, Australia. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The 2026 Rock for Ronnie benefit concert, held in tribute to the late Ronnie James Dio, raised $125,000 for cancer research.

The money will support the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, which was founded in memory of the "Holy Diver" metaller. Dio passed away in 2010 at age 67 of stomach cancer.

Rock for Ronnie 2026 took place May 31 in Los Angeles and featured a headlining set from Lita Ford. The event also included an auction, which featured signed instruments contributed by Ford, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler and George Thorogood.

The Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund also hosts the annual Bowl for Ronnie charity bowling tournament, which will return on Nov. 12.

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